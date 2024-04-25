Opeth Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, although Opeth have not released an album since 2019’s In Cauda Venenum, but the band announced an extensive North American tour for this fall, which includes in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Denver and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local with various pre sales starting Wednesday April 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Back in 2021, Opeth parted ways with drummer Martin Axenrot shortly before a co-headlining tour with Mastodon.

Opeth Tour Dates

10/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

10/12 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom

10/14 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10/15 – Montréal, QC – L’Olympia

10/16 – Worcester, MA – Palladium

10/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

10/20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

10/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

10/25 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

10/31 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

