Opeth Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, although Opeth have not released an album since 2019’s In Cauda Venenum, but the band announced an extensive North American tour for this fall, which includes in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington D.C., Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Denver and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local with various pre sales starting Wednesday April 24 at 2 p.m. ET. Back in 2021, Opeth parted ways with drummer Martin Axenrot shortly before a co-headlining tour with Mastodon.
Opeth Tour Dates
10/11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
10/12 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater & Ballroom
10/14 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10/15 – Montréal, QC – L’Olympia
10/16 – Worcester, MA – Palladium
10/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
10/20 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre
10/22 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
10/24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
10/25 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
10/27 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10/1229, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
10/31 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat