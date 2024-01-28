Thom Yorke Composed Score For New Movie Confidenza

Home News Jordan Rizo January 28th, 2024 - 10:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to NME, English musician Thom Yorke has written a new music score for an upcoming film. The main vocalist and songwriter of Radiohead and The Smile has continued to showcase his incredible talent and passion for music with his involvement in the new film, Confidenza.

NME also details how Yorke created the original music for the film that was initially based on a book by author Domenico Starnone. Without a doubt, the musician is proud of his contribution to this new film as she takes to his social media to promote the upcoming movie. The post includes the name of the film, the director, and many other people that contributed to the making of the new film.

As the source mentions, “The film is screening at International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) this month, but does not appear to have a confirmed 2024 wider release yet.” With no release date given, fans are certainly building their enthusiasm and anticipation for the upcoming release. NME includes a description of the film that successfully captures the audience’s eye. For instance, the source describes how the film is about living in constant fear of being “unmasked” by your loved one. Leaving it to the audiences’ interpretation, the film seems relatively intriguing and entertaining, encouraging people to wash. Moreover, fans of Yorke can appreciate his contribution to the film that extends outside of his band. In that sense, it is more than evident that the musician has many more experiences to go through and new entertainment to provide to his fans, in all kinds of ways.