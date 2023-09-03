Fu Manchu’s Scott Reeder Debuts New Solo Project Jacket Thief, Announces New Album Lights Out On The Shore For September 2023 Release

Home News Skyy Rincon September 3rd, 2023 - 9:20 PM

Scott Reeder of stoner rock band Fu Manchu has announced his new solo project Jacket Thief’s new debut album Lights Out On The Shore. The record is set to arrive on September 29 via TripKey Records. To celebrate the announcement of Lights Out On The Shore, Reeder has released the lead single “TLFN.”

Reeder provided full vocals and instrumentation for the record, which started to take shape back in the winter of 2021. The album was a collaborative effort with Reeder tapping Grammy award-winning producer and sound engineer Ryan Mall who previously worked with Dropkick Murphys, Old Crow Medicine Show and Gaslight Anthem. Reeder commented that the record was something he had wanted to do for quite a while but that undeniable circumstances ultimately pushed him to take the leap, completing the album earlier this year.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Reeder offered, “‘TLFN’ is a song co written by friend and singer songwriter Micheal Rosas. It’s been around for a while in different guises. It has a bit of a heavy strut to it and the lyrics remain pretty much to the point…’is this what I think it is…or is it something else?’ In this case, it’s straight forward 4 on the floor rock-n roll with a blistering fuzzed out solo from Bob Balch.”