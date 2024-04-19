Kings Of Leon Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Nothing To Do”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 19th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

Kings of Leon have released the third single from their upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun. They have also shared the accompanying music video for this new track, titled “Nothing To Do.”

This new song is a prime example of the band’s post-punk sound, and the guitar and drums bring energy to the track that fans can’t help but get up and dance along.

According to a recent press release, the music video was shot entirely by the band’s lead singer, Caleb Followill. It allows fans to get an intimate glimpse behind the scenes, following along as the band performs the song while going about their regular rehearsal routine.

The band’s ninth studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, will be released on May 10th. A recent press release says that this album showcases the band’s desire to cut lose and enjoy themselves, and they’re using this new album to not only explore some new sounds, but to also bring them back to their roots.

The band has already released two singles from this album, titled “Mustang” and “Split Screen.” These two songs, along with “Nothing To Do,” are already getting fans excited to hear what else the band has in store with their new album.