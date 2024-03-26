Gatecreeper Announces New Album Dark Superstition For May 2024 Release & Spring 2024 Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “The Black Curtain”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 26th, 2024 - 4:11 PM

Arizona’s death metal band, Gatecreeper, has just announced their new album, Dark Superstition, set to be released on May 17th, 2024. In addition to this announcement, Gatecreeper has also released a new single titled “The Black Curtain” with a video to go along with it. And if that wasn’t enough information from the band, they have also shared their West Coast/Southwest tour dates beginning on March 27th in Ho Chi Minh, VN at Coco Bango and ending on November 24th in Antwerp, BE at Zappa. The band made up of Chase H. Mason, Eric Wagner, Matt Arrebollo, Israel Garza, and Alex Brown will travel across North America this spring with In Flames and Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Final Gasp will support each night of the West Coast/Southwest leg of the tour.

Tickets for this tour will be available through pre-sale on March 28th at 10 am local time and general on-sale will begin March 29th at 10 am local time. You can listen to “The Black Curtain”, view the extensive list of tour destinations, and see the entire tracklist for Dark Superstition below.

Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh, VN – Coco Bango

Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN – Music Zone

Mar 30: Manila, PH – Eastside by Sandu

Mar 31: Singapore – Esplanade Annexe

Apr 02: Auckland, NZ – Whammy Bar

Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU – Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Apr 05: Brisbane, AU – The Brightside

Apr 06: Newcastle – Newcastle Hotel

Apr 07: Sydney, AU – Crowbar

Apr 09: Wollongong, AU – Dicey Riley’s

Apr 10: Canberra, AU – The Basement

Apr 11: Melbourne, AU – Prince Bandroom

Apr 12: Frankston, AU – Singing Bird Studios

Apr 13: Adelaide, AU – Unibar

Apr 14: Perth, AU – Lynott’s Lounge

Apr 28: London, ON – Rum Runners Music Hall

Apr 29: Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks

May 01: Portland, ME – State Theatre *

May 02: Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

May 03: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

May 04: Wilmington, DE – The Queen *

May 05: Norfolk, VA – The Norva *

May 07: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *

May 08: Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall *

May 09: Atlanta, GA – Buckhead *

May 10: Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville *

May 11: Pensacola, FL – Handlebar *

May 12: Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall *

May 14: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *

May 16: Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *

May 17: Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom *

May 18: Louisville, KY – Portal *

May 19: Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest *

May 21: Detroit, MI – St. Andrews *

May 22: St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *

May 23: Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *

May 24: Austin, TX – Emo’s *

May 25: Houston, TX – House of Blues *

May 26: Dallas, TX – House of Blues *

May 28: Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Distillery

May 29: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

May 30: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

May 31: Boise, ID – The Olympic

Jun 01: Vancouver, BC – Pearl on Granville

Jun 02: Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

Jun 03: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

Jun 05: Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

Jun 06: San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop

Jun 07: Los Angeles, CA – 1720

Jun 08: Mesa, AZ – Record Release Show

Oct 30: Dublin, IRE – Whelan’s

Oct 31: Bristol, UK – The Fleece

Nov 01: London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

Nov 02: Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival

Nov 03: Hertogenbosch, NL – Sepulfest

Nov 04: Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof

Nov 05: Zurich, CH – Dynamo

Nov 06: Milan, IT – Legend Club

Nov 07: Vienna, AT – Arena

Nov 08: Munich, DE – Backstage

Nov 09: Essen, DE – Turock

Nov 10: Hannover, DE – Musikzentrum

Nov 11: Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

Nov 14: Tampere, FI – Olympia

Nov 15: Helsinki, FI – Aaniwalli

Nov 16: Oulu, FL – Kantakrouvi

Nov 18: Stockholm, SE – Kollektivet Livet

Nov 19: Gothenburg, SE – Film Studios

Nov 20: Hamburg, DE – Knust

Nov 21: Berlin, DE – SO36

Nov 22: Leipzig, DE – Ut Connewitz

Nov 23: Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann

Nov 24: Antwerp, BE – Zappa

* – w/ In Flames

Dark Superstition Track Listing:

01 – Dead Star

02 – Oblivion

03 – The Black Curtain (Official Music Video)

04 – Masterpiece of Chaos

05 – Superstitious Vision

06 – A Chilling Aura

07 – Caught in the Treads (Official Music Video)

08 – Flesh Habit

09 – Mistaken For Dead

10 – Tears Fall From the Sky