Gatecreeper Announces New Album Dark Superstition For May 2024 Release & Spring 2024 Tour Dates, Share New Single & Video “The Black Curtain”

Arizona’s death metal band, Gatecreeper, has just announced their new album, Dark Superstition, set to be released on May 17th, 2024. In addition to this announcement, Gatecreeper has also released a new single titled “The Black Curtain” with a video to go along with it. And if that wasn’t enough information from the band, they have also shared their West Coast/Southwest tour dates beginning on March 27th in Ho Chi Minh, VN at Coco Bango and ending on November 24th in Antwerp, BE at Zappa. The band made up of Chase H. Mason, Eric Wagner, Matt Arrebollo, Israel Garza, and Alex Brown will travel across North America this spring with In Flames and Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer, and Final Gasp will support each night of the West Coast/Southwest leg of the tour.
Tickets for this tour will be available through pre-sale on March 28th at 10 am local time and general on-sale will begin March 29th at 10 am local time. You can listen to “The Black Curtain”, view the extensive list of tour destinations, and see the entire tracklist for Dark Superstition below.
Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh, VN – Coco Bango
Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN – Music Zone
Mar 30: Manila, PH – Eastside by Sandu
Mar 31: Singapore – Esplanade Annexe
Apr 02: Auckland, NZ – Whammy Bar
Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU – Vinnie’s Dive Bar
Apr 05: Brisbane, AU – The Brightside
Apr 06: Newcastle – Newcastle Hotel
Apr 07: Sydney, AU – Crowbar
Apr 09: Wollongong, AU – Dicey Riley’s
Apr 10: Canberra, AU – The Basement
Apr 11: Melbourne, AU – Prince Bandroom
Apr 12: Frankston, AU – Singing Bird Studios
Apr 13: Adelaide, AU – Unibar
Apr 14: Perth, AU – Lynott’s Lounge
Apr 28: London, ON – Rum Runners Music Hall
Apr 29: Hamilton, ON – Bridgeworks
May 01: Portland, ME – State Theatre *
May 02: Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *
May 03: Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
May 04: Wilmington, DE – The Queen *
May 05: Norfolk, VA – The Norva *
May 07: Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall *
May 08: Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall *
May 09: Atlanta, GA – Buckhead *
May 10: Daytona, FL – Welcome to Rockville *
May 11: Pensacola, FL – Handlebar *
May 12: Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall *
May 14: Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works *
May 16: Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre *
May 17: Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom *
May 18: Louisville, KY – Portal *
May 19: Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest *
May 21: Detroit, MI – St. Andrews *
May 22: St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn *
May 23: Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom *
May 24: Austin, TX – Emo’s *
May 25: Houston, TX – House of Blues *
May 26: Dallas, TX – House of Blues *
May 28: Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Distillery
May 29: Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
May 30: Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
May 31: Boise, ID – The Olympic
Jun 01: Vancouver, BC – Pearl on Granville
Jun 02: Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
Jun 03: Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
Jun 05: Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
Jun 06: San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Shop
Jun 07: Los Angeles, CA – 1720
Jun 08: Mesa, AZ – Record Release Show
Oct 30: Dublin, IRE – Whelan’s
Oct 31: Bristol, UK – The Fleece
Nov 01: London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
Nov 02: Manchester, UK – Damnation Festival
Nov 03: Hertogenbosch, NL – Sepulfest
Nov 04: Wiesbaden, DE – Schlachthof
Nov 05: Zurich, CH – Dynamo
Nov 06: Milan, IT – Legend Club
Nov 07: Vienna, AT – Arena
Nov 08: Munich, DE – Backstage
Nov 09: Essen, DE – Turock
Nov 10: Hannover, DE – Musikzentrum
Nov 11: Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
Nov 14: Tampere, FI – Olympia
Nov 15: Helsinki, FI – Aaniwalli
Nov 16: Oulu, FL – Kantakrouvi
Nov 18: Stockholm, SE – Kollektivet Livet
Nov 19: Gothenburg, SE – Film Studios
Nov 20: Hamburg, DE – Knust
Nov 21: Berlin, DE – SO36
Nov 22: Leipzig, DE – Ut Connewitz
Nov 23: Stuttgart, DE – Im Wizemann
Nov 24: Antwerp, BE – Zappa
* – w/ In Flames
Dark Superstition Track Listing:
01 – Dead Star
02 – Oblivion
03 – The Black Curtain (Official Music Video)
04 – Masterpiece of Chaos
05 – Superstitious Vision
06 – A Chilling Aura
07 – Caught in the Treads (Official Music Video)
08 – Flesh Habit
09 – Mistaken For Dead
10 – Tears Fall From the Sky