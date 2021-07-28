mxdwn PREMIERE: Surfbort Take on Party Culture in Blistering New Song “White Claw Enema Bong Hit”

Home News Matt Matasci July 28th, 2021 - 12:00 PM

Surfbort, the spastic Brooklyn-based punk band is back with a new song called “White Claw Enema Bong Hit” that – despite its critical take on over-partying – is perfect for smashing it up as we cautiously emerge from our pandemic lockdown lives. The track is partially inspired by the band’s disbelief at kids who thought they were invincible during the COVID pandemic, partying without abandon as the virus killed literally hundreds of thousands across the country (and millions worldwide). Today we’re premiering the new track, which at just under two minutes is classic hardcore punk, with mile-a-minute vocals, manically pounding drums and fuzzed out guitar playing.

“Being in pandemic quarantine we were shocked at seeing the kids on You Tube and TIKTOK still partying like there was no tomorrow [and it] is what inspired us to do this song,” said lead singer Dani Miller. “The song is about the feeling you get after getting obliterated and acting like a fool.”

Guitarist Matt Picola reiforces the party-centric themes of the song. “This song is about clowning on the dangerous, ignorant, toxic, abusive, death trip that is mass black out drinking,” he said. “Party culture is rad, but it’s also literally destroying tons of random lives for the most cynical corporate interests on earth.”

The song opens with feedback and distortion, as Miller shouts “White Claw” and the kick drum starts counting out the beat. From that point it’s pure double-time hardcore Miller with spitting out the piss and vinegar-soaked lyrics between the unstoppable snare hits and a bounding bass-line that’s relatively high in the intentionally lo-fi mix. Like many great hardcore tracks, about halfway through it slows to a half-time breakdown as Miller sings “I want a White Claw enema bong hit / right now.”

“White Claw Enema Bong Hit” comes on the heals of several single releases in 2020 including “Condom With No Cum,” “Silly D” and the EP Apocalypse Care Package – DEMOS. The punk band, which was formed by Miller in 2015, has released one full-length album – 2018’s Friendship Music as well as several EPs and singles over the last six years.