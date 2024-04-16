Blitzen Trapper Share New Single & Video “Planetarium” Featuring Eric D. Johnson & Anna Tivel

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2024 - 6:00 AM

Blitzen Trapper have returned with a brand new track entitled “Planetarium” which features Eric D. Johnson from Bonny Light Horseman and Fruit Bats as well as Anna Tivel. The song serves as the third single from the band’s upcoming studio album 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions which is set to arrive on May 17 via Yep Roc. The record is the follow up to Holy Smokes Future Jokes which was released back in 2020. Previous singles include “Cosmic Backseat Education” and “Hello Hallelujah.”

<br /> Powered by <a href="https://youtubeembedcode.com">embed youtube video html</a> and <a href="https://yatzyregler.com/maxpoang-yatzy/">Maxpoäng yatzy</a>

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Eric Earley offered, “‘Planetarium’ is a song that for me resonates on so many planes, chronicling my journey through therapy and beyond. It’s a love song at heart about learning to surrender to the flow and impermanence of all things. I was honored to have Eric sing and play banjo on this track. He’s a touring buddy from way back and his voice and plucky claw-hammer brings it all back home while Anna’s violin just sings.”

Blitzen Trapper will also be heading on a spring and summer tour throughout the U.S. The trek will kick off with a show in Portland, Oregon at Aladdin Theatre on May 17. They will also be stopping off in Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana. The tour will come to a close with a performance at Sundays In The Park in Ukiah, California on August 11.

Blitzen Trapper Spring & Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

5/17 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

5/18 – Tractor Tavern – Seattle, WA

5/19 – Bellingham, WA – Shakedown

5/25 – Colorado Springs, CO – Meadowgrass Music Festival

6/8 – Naches, WA – Chinook Fest

6/29 – Baker City, OR – Churchill School

6/30 – Boise, ID – Shrine Ballroom

7/2 – Avon, CO – Hot Summer Nights

7/3 – Crested Butte, CO – Center for the Arts

7/5 – Silverthorne, CO – Rainbow Park

7/6 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

7/7 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

7/9 – Park City, UT – Big Stars Bright Nights

7/12 Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre

8/10 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts

8/11 – Ukiah, CA – Sundays in the Park