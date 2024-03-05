Blitzen Trapper Share Memorable New Single “Hello Hallelujah”

Home News James Reed March 5th, 2024 - 6:42 PM

Blitzen Trapper has shared their new single “Hello Hallelujah,” the second single from their forthcoming new studio album 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions.

“In 2022 I kept a dream journal for about seven months in which I chronicled my nocturnal journeys; this song is the result. Each verse is from a different dream that I recorded during that period,” explains Eric Earley about the song. “Like all dreams they present as riddles, both personal and cosmic, from teenage preachers to the devil himself, digital avatars and heaven’s janitor–and a big old Hello! to them all.”

“Hello Hallelujah” follows the broody yet epic lead single “Cosmic Backseat Education.” 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions will be released on May 17, 2024 via Yep Roc.

“Hello Hallelujah” is a song about indulgence, hence the first two lines. “Hello Hallelujah, I’ve been drinking from your wishing well / Like a teenage preacher in a homeroom fight.” Blitzen Trapper questions Satan himself, and seems to have a certain respect for him. “If the devil is a dreamer, does he dream of me? / ‘Cause to be honest, when I dream, it’s of him / Hello Hallelujah”. There is a sense of narcissism in the song where the protagonist thinks highly of himself: “all I see is my own face around town”. However, the main character of the song makes an idol of a certain cosmic entity. In the end, the song seems to make a reference to Guns and Roses: “That’s why I’m up here knocking on heaven’s door”.