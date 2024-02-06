Blitzen Trapper Announces New Album 100’S of 1000’S, Millions of Billions For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Cosmic Backseat Education”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 2:26 PM

Blitzen Trapper has announced their new album, 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions, will be released on May 17 on Yep Roc. The 12 track collection arrives nearly four years after 2020’s Holy Smokes Future Jokes and sees the band leaning into their psych rock and classic songwriting roots to create one of the finest works of their nearly 20 year career. 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions is now available for pre-order.

Produced by singer and songwriter Eric Earley, 100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions was recorded by guitarist Nathan Vanderpool at his studio in rural Washington. The album also includes backing vocals by Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats/Bonny Light Horseman) and Anna Tivel on song “Planetarium” (Tivel also plays violin and sings throughout.) The cover artwork is an abstract collage by Robert Pollard (2020’s Father Collected Fish.)

Blitzen Trapper has also shared the ruminative yet urgent lead single “Cosmic Backseat Education” alongside a puppet-starring video, directed by Mychal Sargent. The music is excellent due to how the instrumentation captures the sound of prog rock while the vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet tones that match the musical tempo.

100’s of 1000’s, Millions of Billions Tracklist

1. Ain’t Got Time to Fight

2. Dead God of the Green Arising

3. Cosmic Backseat Education

4. Hesher in the Rain

5. Cheap Fantastical Takedown

6. So Divine

7. Planetarium

8. Hello Hallelujah

9. Long Game

10. View from Jackson Hill

11. Upon the Chain

12. Bear’s Head/At the Cove