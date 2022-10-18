Belle and Sebastian Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 18th, 2022 - 3:29 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today music group Belle and Sebastian have announced their North American Tour 2023. When finishing performing a bunch of shows in Europe this winter, the indie pop group will start the new leg of the tour in Mexico on April 24. Also the North American Tour 2023 will have the group stay out on the road til May 19 in Missouri.

Belle and Sebastian released their first studio album in seven years A Bit of Previous back in May then the band released the non-album track “A Bit of Previous” and stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to play “Unnecessary Drama,” “Working Boy in New York City,” “Reclaim the Night” and “Judy and the Dream of Horses.”

North American Tour 2023 Tour Dates

4/24 – Guadalajara, Mexico

4/25 – Mexico City, Mexico

4/28 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

4/29 – Detroit, Michigan

4/30 – Columbus, Ohio

5/2 – Toronto, Ontario

5/3 – Ottawa, Ontario

5/4 – Burlington, Vermont

5/5 – Ithaca, New York

5/6 – New Haven, Connecticut

5/9 – New Jersey City, New Jersey

5/10 – Richmond, Virginia

5/11 – Atlanta, Georgia

5/13 – St. Augustine, Florida

5/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

5/15 – Ft. Petersburg, Florida

5/16 – Birmingham, Alabama

5/18 – St. Louis, Missouri

5/19 – Kalamazoo, Missouri