Angel Olsen Teams Up With Maxim Ludwig For Cover Of Lou Reed’s “I Can’t Stand It”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Angel Olsen recently teamed up with Maxim Ludwig for a collaborative rendition of Lou Reed’s “I Can’t Stand It.” The track was originally released as a single from Reed’s self-titled debut album in 1972.

Both Ludwig and Olsen commented on their take on the Lou Reed classic. Ludwig offered, “Lou Reed is why I write songs, why I read books, and why I stand up for myself. Country music is three chords and the truth. Lou only needed two chords to do that.” Olsen explained,“Lou Reed is my earliest influence, my introduction to punk rock. This song was a great opportunity to creatively work with Maxim for this beautiful Lou Reed compilation from Light in the Attic.”

Rosanne Cash, Lucinda Williams, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Afghan Whigs, Bobby Rush, Mary Gauthier and Automatic are all featured on the tribute album. Keith Richards released his contribution to the collection, a rendition of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man” in early March alongside a music video.

The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed Tracklist

1. Keith Richards – I’m Waiting for the Man

2. Maxim Ludwig & Angel Olsen – I Can’t Stand It

3. Rufus Wainwright – Perfect Day

4. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts – I’m So Free

5. Bobby Rush – Sally Can’t Dance

6. Rickie Lee Jones – Walk on the Wild Side

7. The Afghan Whigs – I Love You, Suzanne

8. Mary Gauthier – Coney Island Baby

9. Lucinda Williams – Legendary Hearts

10. Automatic – New Sensations

11. Rosanne Cash – Magician

12. Brogan Bentley – The Power of the Heart