Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Is Coming Soon

Home News Nyah Hamilton December 30th, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Childish Gambino fans unite!

Donald Glover has officially confirmed that new Childish Gambino music is coming soon. This should come as an amazing surprise for his fans since his last album release was back in 2020.

Donald Glover is widely known as an actor, comedian, writer, producer, director, musician, and DJ. He first gained fame for work on the NBC sitcom “Community,” where he played the character Troy Barnes. Later, he created and starred in the FX series “Atlanta.” Since his recognition, he has appeared in several films, including “The Martian,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” and “The Lion King.” Childish Gambino is a stage name that the actor uses for any musical release. He released his first mixtape, “Sick Boi,” in 2008. From there, he released his second studio album, “Because the Internet,” accompanied by a script and a short film. Then, in 2016, he released the funk-inspired album “Awaken, My Love!” which featured the hit single “Redbone.” He has also released several EPs and singles throughout his career. He is often praised for his unique style and lyrical content, which often addresses race, identity, and culture issues. He has served multiple Grammy Awards for his work.

According to NHE, “On the anniversary of Childish Gambino’s 2013 sophomore full-length, ‘Because The Internet’, an Instagram account supposedly credited to the rapper started an impromptu Instagram Live stream. The 30-second broadcast reportedly only featured audio without footage. The account also released the same audio as a post and paired it with a video featuring futuristic outlines of pillars and a fireplace. Fans recognised the visuals as the introduction to Childish Gambino’s concerts during his 2014 ‘Deep Web’ tour. Later, the account also posted a snippet of ‘So Profound’, an unreleased track recorded during the ‘Because The Internet’ sessions.” So we could only wait and see what Glover has been working on, but it seems to be a fantastic hit.



Photo credit is Sharon Alagna