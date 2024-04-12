WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2024 Livestream

Home News Skyy Rincon April 12th, 2024 - 1:18 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Coachella weekend one is here and this year, the festival organizers have split the livestream up by stages, accounting for Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora. The Yuma and Quasar stages do not appear to have livestreams up and running.

The livestreams are all scheduled to begin at 4pm PST and will include a rebroadcasting of performances from Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, L’Imperatrice, Deftones, Everything Always, Justice, Honey Dijon x Green Velvet, Cloonee, Ken Carson, Skepta, Bizarapp, Peggy Gou, ATEEZ, Steve Angello, Mall Grab, The Japanese House, Faye Webster, Tinashe, Yoasobi, Hatsune Miku, Anti Up, Sid Sriram, Chappell Roan, Brittany Howard, Neil Frances, Chloe, Suki Waterhouse, Late Night Drive Home, The Beths, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Black Country, New Road, Clown Core and Son Rompe Pera.

Coachella is scheduled to take place across this weekend and next at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California with the lineup featuring previously rumored headliners Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and the aforementioned Lana Del Rey.

Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:45pm – Santa Fe Klan

6:05pm – Sublime

7:40pm – Blur

9:25pm – No Doubt

11:40pm – Tyler, The Creator

Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

5:00pm – Vampire Weekend

6:10pm – Blxst

7:25pm – Jon Batiste

8:40pm – Jungle

10:40pm – Gesaffelstein

11:45pm – Michael Bibi

Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:30pm – Destroy Lonely

5:40pm – Purple Disco Machine

7:10pm – Grimes

8:30pm – Ice Spice

9:30pm – ISOKNOCK

10:50pm – La Sserafim

11:55pm – Dom Dolla

Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:10pm – Raye

5:25pm – Kevin Abstract

6:10pm – Kenya Grace

6:50pm – Bleachers

8:05pm – Charlotte de Witte

9:50pm – Coi Leray

10:45pm – The Drums

Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – Young Fathers

4:20pm – Thuy

5:30pm – The Last Dinner Party

6:20pm – Erika de Casier

6:45pm – Palace

8:00pm – Oneohtrix Point Never

9:15pm – Saint Levant

10:25pm – Kevin Kaarl

11:40pm – Orbital

Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)

Saturday, April 13:

4:00pm – Livestream begins

4:00pm – The Aquabats

4:50pm – Militarie Gun

5:05pm – The Adicts

5:55pm – Girl Ultra

6:15pm – Depresion Sonora

7:15pm – The Red Pears

8:15pm – Bar Italia

9:15pm – Brutalismus 3000