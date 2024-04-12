WEBCAST: Watch Weekend One Of Coachella 2024 Livestream

Coachella weekend one is here and this year, the festival organizers have split the livestream up by stages, accounting for Coachella Stage, Outdoor Theatre, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Sonora. The Yuma and Quasar stages do not appear to have livestreams up and running.
The livestreams are all scheduled to begin at 4pm PST and will include a rebroadcasting of performances from Young Miko, Sabrina Carpenter, Lil Uzi Vert, Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, L’Imperatrice, Deftones, Everything Always, Justice, Honey Dijon x Green Velvet, Cloonee, Ken Carson, Skepta, Bizarapp, Peggy Gou, ATEEZ, Steve Angello, Mall Grab, The Japanese House, Faye Webster, Tinashe, Yoasobi, Hatsune Miku, Anti Up, Sid Sriram, Chappell Roan, Brittany Howard, Neil Frances, Chloe, Suki Waterhouse, Late Night Drive Home, The Beths, Eartheater, Narrow Head, Black Country, New Road, Clown Core and Son Rompe Pera.
Coachella is scheduled to take place across this weekend and next at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California with the lineup featuring previously rumored headliners Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and the aforementioned Lana Del Rey.
Coachella Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:45pm – Santa Fe Klan
6:05pm – Sublime
7:40pm – Blur
9:25pm – No Doubt
11:40pm – Tyler, The Creator
Outdoor Theatre Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
5:00pm – Vampire Weekend
6:10pm – Blxst
7:25pm – Jon Batiste
8:40pm – Jungle
10:40pm – Gesaffelstein
11:45pm – Michael Bibi
Sahara Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:30pm – Destroy Lonely
5:40pm – Purple Disco Machine
7:10pm – Grimes
8:30pm – Ice Spice
9:30pm – ISOKNOCK
10:50pm – La Sserafim
11:55pm – Dom Dolla
Mojave Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:10pm – Raye
5:25pm – Kevin Abstract
6:10pm – Kenya Grace
6:50pm – Bleachers
8:05pm – Charlotte de Witte
9:50pm – Coi Leray
10:45pm – The Drums
Gobi Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – Young Fathers
4:20pm – Thuy
5:30pm – The Last Dinner Party
6:20pm – Erika de Casier
6:45pm – Palace
8:00pm – Oneohtrix Point Never
9:15pm – Saint Levant
10:25pm – Kevin Kaarl
11:40pm – Orbital
Sonora Stage Schedule (All times in PST)
Saturday, April 13:
4:00pm – Livestream begins
4:00pm – The Aquabats
4:50pm – Militarie Gun
5:05pm – The Adicts
5:55pm – Girl Ultra
6:15pm – Depresion Sonora
7:15pm – The Red Pears
8:15pm – Bar Italia
9:15pm – Brutalismus 3000
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado