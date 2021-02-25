Paul Weller Announces New Album Fat Pop (Volume 1) For May 2021 Release, Shares New Single “Cosmic Fringes”

Home News Roy Lott February 25th, 2021 - 4:19 PM

Paul Weller has announced the first volume of his new album Fat Pop (Volume 1), set for a May 14 release date. The record is Weller’s 16th solo studio effort, following last year’s On Sunset, which included the dreamy single “Village.” Fat Pop (Volume 1) features 12 tracks, including the newly released single “Cosmic Fringes.” The psychedelic rock track is a groovy one, seeming to draw inspiration from David Bowie and Ian Dury and the Blockheads. The song also comes with its trippy visual, showing Weller and his band performing the song in different, psychedelic shades of black and white. Check it out below.

While Weller was set to tour last year for On Sunset, the dates had been canceled due to COVID-19, which then shifted his focus into making this anticipated album. Each band member at first would send their pieces to put together in a song but shortly after once the lockdown restirction was lifted, the band was able to be together at Weller’s Black Barn Studio to finish recording. A number of guests have also contributed to the new record including Lia Metcalfe of The Mysteries, Andy Fairweather Low, and Paul’s daughter Leah, who co-wrote and is featured on track “Shades Of Blue.”

Mxdwn had the opportunity to interview Weller in 2017, which he discussed working with Boy George, his album A Kind Revolution and working on his first film score for the film Jawbone.