Paul Weller Shares Smooth And Psychedelic New Single “Glad Times”

Home News Ariel King March 13th, 2021 - 6:14 PM

Paul Weller has shared his latest single, “Glad Times.” The track will appear on his upcoming album Fat Pop Volume 1, which will be released on May 14 via Polydoor, and follows the album’s first single “Cosmic Fringes.”

“Glad Times” features psychedelic guitars and enlightening strings, Weller’s deep vocals balancing over the smooth instrumentals. He hums and whispers “The truth is slow/I just don’t know what’s happening at all,” the strings dancing over him at the end of each verse. Weller’s voice then swells during the chorus, the strings doing the same alongside him as he sings “Don’t you know I want you, baby/Just the same.”

“it’s a celebration of music and what it’s given us all,” Weller said of the album, according to Brooklyn Vegan. “No matter what situation you are in, and we’re in one now, music doesn’t let you down, does it?”

Weller announced the release of Fat Pop (Volume 1) in late February, alongside the release of the album’s first single “Cosmic Fringes.” The upcoming album follows 2020’s On Sunset, and will arrive as Weller’s 16th solo studio album. Weller released the single “Village” ahead of the release of On Sunset last year.

In 2017, Weller released the album A Kind Revolution, telling mxdwn of the record, “I think the answers are inside us all, really. It’s a revolution of the spirit or the soul in all people, as opposed to the revolution that just kills more people and lets more blood.”