Live Nation Subpoenaed By Senate Subcommittee Over Ticketmaster Prices & Fees

According to Rolling Stone, last week a senate subcommittee allegedly issued a subpoena to the entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment seeking documents related to ticket prices and fees on Ticketmaster. The subpoena comes eight months after the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations first launched an inquiry into Live Nation over the company’s “business practices, including the prices and fees for tickets to live events sold by Live Nation/Ticketmaster” by requesting the documents that were related to the inquiry on March 24. That alleged inquiry has allegedly not been publicly seen before the alleged subpoena was allegedly filed.

Subcommittee chairman Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) has claimed in the subpoena last week that the company has allegedly not cooperated with the request at this point. “Despite nearly eight months and extensive efforts to obtain voluntary compliance, Live Nation/Ticketmaster has failed to fully comply with PSI’s requests, including refusing to produce certain documents critical to the Subcommittee’s inquiry.” said Blumenthal.

According to exclaim.ca, Live Nation has said that they asked the Subcommittee for alleged confidentiality provisions regarding the documents related to its business, such as payment for their artists but the Subcommittee has allegedly declined those requests. The company mentioned they would comply if those alleged confidentiality measures were to be included.

“Live Nation has voluntarily worked with the Subcommittee from the start, providing extensive information and holding several meetings with staff. In order to provide additional information requested about artist and client compensation and other similarly sensitive matters, we’ve asked for standard confidentiality measures. Thus far the Subcommittee has refused to provide such assurances, but if and when those protections are in place we will provide additional information on these issues.” said Live Nation.