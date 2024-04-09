John Carpenter Joins Cody Carpenter & Daniel Davies On Chilling New Song “He Walks At Night”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 9th, 2024 - 2:32 PM

According to stereogum.com, next month, John Carpenter will be releasing Lost Themes IV: Noir, which is the latest entry in his Lost Themes series that he has been making with frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies for the past decade. John Carpenter released “My Name Is Death” in March and today, the artist has shared “He Walks By Night,” which is another certifiably chilling tune.

As a whole, “He Walks By Night” is a mysteriously fabulous due how the piano playing sizzles the atmosphere with creep vibes while the guitar and organ playing shakes the background with spooky noises. “He Walks By Night” just shows how John Carpenter is not afraid to show people how creative he is as a composer and musician.