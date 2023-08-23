John Carpenter Announces New Album “Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976 – 1988) For October 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott August 23rd, 2023 - 10:32 PM

John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced the forthcoming album Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988), set for release on October 6 via Sacred Bones. Along with the announcement the trio has shared the album opener “Chariots of Pumpkins” from Halloween III. The album celebrates his compositional genius and features some of the most iconic pieces of music from his extensive filmography. It is all newly recorded with his longtime collaborators Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter.

“This piece was made for someone else’s movie, the Tommy Lee Wallace-directed Halloween III” Carpenter comments on the track. “I don’t remember what his specific direction for me was for the main titles, but I wanted to reflect a kind of science fiction feel. The sound has been updated and it was fun to redo this song. The three of us using modern and updated sounds and production has influenced the overall feel of the song.”

The collection includes many Carpenter highlights, including selections from Escape From New York, Big Trouble in Little China, They Live, Assault on Precinct 13, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Halloween (and its sequels) and more.

Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988) tracklist:

Side A:

1. Chariots of Pumpkins (Halloween III)

2. 69th St. Bridge (Escape From New York)

3. The Alley (War) (Big Trouble in Little China)

4. Wake Up (They Live)

5. Julie’s Dead (Assault on Precinct 13)

6. The Shape Enters Laurie’s Room (Halloween II)

7. Season of the Witch (Halloween III)

Side B:

1. Love at a Distance (Prince of Darkness)

2. The Shape Stalks Again (Halloween II)

3. Burn it (The Thing)

4. Fuchs (The Thing)

5. To Mac’s Shack (The Thing)

6. Walk to the Lighthouse (The Fog)

7. Laurie’s Theme (Halloween)