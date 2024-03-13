John Carpenter Announces New Album Lost Themes IV: Noir For May 2024 Release, Shares New Video “My Name Is Death” Featuring Weyes Blood

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 13th, 2024 - 1:00 PM

Lost Themes IV: Noir is set to release May 3 via Sacred Bones Records.

Trio John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have also collaborated to release a music video for “My Name Is Death”, the album’s first single. This miniature noir film directed by Ambar Navarro starring Natalie Mering, professionally known as Weyes Blood, Staz Lindes, known as The Paranoyds and Misha Lindes known as SadGirl.

The scene-setting single marks new territory for Carpenter and his cohorts, propelled by a driving post-punk bassline that is embellished by washes of atmospheric synth, pulsing drum machine, and, at the song’s climax, a smoldering guitar solo.

"We grew up loving Noir and were influenced by it for this new album. The video celebrates this style and our new song, My Name is Death," said Carpenter.

The full track list of Lost Themes IV: Noir:

My Name is Death Machine Fear Last Rites The Burning Door He Walks By Night Beyond The Gallows Kiss The Blood Off My Fingers Guillotine The Demon’s Shadow Shadows Have A Thousand Eyes