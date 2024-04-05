Porno For Pyros Share Farewell Single “Fingernail”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 5th, 2024 - 10:47 PM

Alt-rock band Porno For Pyros have announced that their 2024 tour will now be a farewell tour, titled “Horns, Thorns en Halos”. To commemorate their final tour, Pyros have released a new single that will be on their upcoming four-track EP set to be released this year. The new single “Fingernail” has the band pen their swan song on a slow tempo serenade about the passage of time.

On “Fingernail” the band lulls the first part of the song as a lullaby as the chorus transitions into the chanting anthems that fans have come to expect from Porno For Pyros and instead sign off with story about death and growth. The song starts with a slow piano pattern that is accentuated by a baseline groove. As this plays out in the intro, front man Perry Farrell comes in on vocals and delivers his somber perspective on the death of those around him. As the song builds up, the instrumentation becomes more adorned with strings, drums, and backing vocals that compliment Farrell’s register. As the song approaches its conclusion, the tempo speeds before ripping into the funk rock sound that synonymous with the band before ending the track with a slow but uplifting climax symbolizing the band coming into their own, after a tumultuous beginning.

In a recent press release from Super Evil Genius Corp, Porno For Pyros bandmembers have gone on to explain more about the release of “Fingernail”.

“Written nearly 30 years ago, the moment the melody touched the words I knew it would be a special song, but I was too immature to understand the essence fully”, said Perry Farrell.

Adding “There is no pain in the cutting of our hair, eyelashes or a fingernail, because they are dead, although the world at every instant is renewed. The death invested within us is pushed out, and the soul is again restored.”

Bassist Martyn Le Noble goes on to say; “In ‘Fingernail’, I hear our lives and yours. Decades of growing. Happiness, heartbreak, tension, loss and joy . . . growing pains. In this case it took almost 30 years for this song to slowly grow into what it is now. And the way the song ends . . . I love redemption songs. I’d say we ended it well Parry, Peter and Stephen.”

Listen to Porno For Pyros swan song “Fingernail” below.