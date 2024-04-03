Better Lovers Share Dynamic New Single & Video “The Flowering”

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 3rd, 2024 - 11:08 AM

Better Lovers just released a chaotic and fast paced song with a music video to match. The song is called called, The Flowering and you can listen to it on all streaming services as well as their website.

The song is three minutes and nine seconds in length and opens up with a jarring distorted guitar riff. The music video is artistic, reminiscent of an indie movie. With all the members of the band crammed into a living room, the shots are tight and the special effects are one-of-a-kind. Vines come to life in the living room in a Little Shop of Horrors-esque fashion and they engulf the band as they perform the song. The vocalist Greg Puciato (of Dillinger Escape Plan fame) is fully in his element of heavy screaming and gut-punching vocals that capture the audience from the first note.

Better Lovers formed in 2023 with members Will Putney from Fit For an Autopsy, Stephen Micciche, Clayton Holyoak and Jordan Buckley from Every Time I Die. Experienced metalcore players through and through, their debut album is going to be released on SharpTone Records with more information to be determined soon.

“’The Flowering” is a song we’ve been playing live since day one,” Greg Puciato explains. “It came from the same batch as the God Made Me An Animal EP, so it’s nice to finally have it recorded and out there. It’s a perfect example of how Jordan, Mitch, Goose, and Will playing together sounds like an absolute freight train. Being able to play this live so many times before recording it really amplified that even more, really deepened the groove of it, the music swings so fucking hard. Not to mention the video is one of my favorite videos I’ve ever been a part of. The title and lyrics are an obvious metaphor for realizing that we are all more than what we’re conditioned to believe, and acknowledging the collective ‘waking up’ moment that we all seem to be going through right now.”