Allegaeon Share Emotional New Video For “Called Home”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 11th, 2022 - 8:02 PM

The Fort Collins-based extreme metal act Allegaeon has released a new music video for their song “Called Home.” The track comes off of the band’s latest studio album Damnum, released in February.

The track, a stand-out on Damnum, has previously been described as a stand-out on the project, exemplifying the band’s deviation in theme and lyrics from its sci-fi focused roots toward more emotional topics. Guitarist Greg Burgess commented on the intention and concept of the new video, explaining that “Over the last few years people around the world have experienced immeasurable loss and grief. This song and this video is a representation of a personal experience.” Burgess goes on to explain the band’s hope that sharing this song and story will bring “some sense of peace to anyone who has shared in a similar experience, and to possibly throw a lifeline to someone out there who may be suffering. You are not alone.”

The video for “Called Home,” directed by Kyle Lamar at Digital Myle, exemplifies the heartache and suffering portrayed by the song. Shot through a black and white filter, the video alternates between showing the band play the dynamic and emotional track in front of a white background wearing t-shirts that slowly get stained with blood, and showing the story of a man suffering through mental health problems, medicating and eventually attempting to drown himself in his bathtub. The video concludes with a message that “1 in 100 global deaths are by suicide. You are not alone,” providing the number of the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255

Watch the official music video for “Called Home” via YouTube below. Viewer discretion has been advised for those sensitive to depictions of mental illness and self-harm.

“Called Home” is the fourth music video that Allegaeon have released from Damnum, following their music videos for “Of Beasts and Worms,” “Into Embers” and “Vermin.”