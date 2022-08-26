Ani DiFranco Announces Her First Children’s Book The Knowing For March 2023 Release

Home News Alexandra Kozicki August 26th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

There is something special in store for fans of folk icon Ani DiFranco. The artist has written her first children’s book, The Knowing, which is due out on March 7, 2023 via Penguin Kids. Julia Mathew did the colorful, imaginative illustrations within the book. According to the press release, the book “encapsulates ideas that DiFranco feels strongly about sharing with her own children and all children: the authority to respect the world around you with love and compassion, and the strength of individual power and collective responsibility.”

In addition to sharing this new creative outlet with fans, DiFranco will also be embarking on a North American tour this fall. The tour includes dates in September, October, and November, with some shows being solo performances and others being a part of The Righteous Babes Revue. Some of the tour dates will include special guests Diane Patterson and Pieta Brown. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, September 2 at 10 AM, according to BrooklynVegan.

Penguin Random House, the publisher, describes the book as follows:

“Singer-songwriter, activist, feminist, and best-selling author Ani Di Franco has written something for her youngest audience: a picture book that invites young readers to ponder the distinction between outer forms of identity and the inner light of consciousness that is even more central to our being. In her signature folk style, Di Franco weaves a story that incorporates themes of individual power and collective responsibility. First-time illustrator Julia Mathew paints universal scenes of childhood in her family’s native India, glowing with honesty and love. Designed to be read aloud or sung, and pored over, this picture book is rich with meaningful text, poignant illustrations, and a unique message that will resonate with all.”

Knowing DiFranco’s warm nature, fans can likely expect this book to be special. The author has always been very connected to her fans, and this new project is just another way for her to connect with them and share her creativity and message with generations to come. You can pre-order the book here.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera