Maynard James Keenan Announces New Sessanta E.P.P.P For March 2024 Release Featuring New Songs From Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 21st, 2024 - 11:39 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

American singer and songwriter for the bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan, has just announced a new EP titled, Sessanta E.P.P.P, set to be released on March 29th. The announcement was made through a video where “Old Man” Keenan expresses his excitement for this joint record. Sessanta E.P.P.P will include three songs from each band participating in this project; Puscifer, Primus, and A Perfect Circle. Maynard James Keenan has co-written all three tracks.

Sessanta is an extension of the 2014 event, Cinquanta, which was supposed to be a single celebration. The evening of Cinquanta was meant to celebrate and honor Maynard James Keenan’s 50th birthday. The resurrection of Sessanta after ten years is to commemorate the songwriter’s 60th birthday.

Sessanta E.P.P. will be available to stream digitally on streaming platforms and on vinyl. You can preorder this upcoming EP now on Sessantalive.com. The website’s exclusive vinyl variant is made with glow-in-the-dark vinyl with red and yellow swirls. The b-side of the record features an etching of the Sessanta mascot, Cerbero. The signed, tour-exclusive variant is limited to 75 copies per night and features the three tracks on the a-side along with instrumental versions of the tracks on the b-side. Different color variants will be exclusive to each show and showcased daily on the bands’ social media. On the website, different articles of clothing such as t-shirts and sweatshirts are also available for purchase.

In addition to Sessanta E.P.P.P’s release, the bands will be going on a collective tour across North America. Puscifer, Primus, and A Perfect Circle will be visiting over 20 different destinations. The trio of bands will be collaborating onstage and joining each other’s sets throughout the concert. Each band will have their own personal set but the band members will continually merge and work together.

The tracklist for Sessanta E.P.P.P and the announcement video can be found below.

A Perfect Circle – “Kindred” Puscifer – “No Angel” Primus – “Pablo’s Hippos”