Hozier Drops New EP Unheard With Four Previously Unreleased Tracks

Jocelyn Paymer March 25th, 2024 - 8:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Irish musician and singer-songwriter, Hozier, has just released a new EP titled Unheard. This EP contains four never-before-heard songs that were originally made for his full-length release; Unreal Unearth.

This new EP comes with more surprises than just new songs for Hozier fans. Hozier is bringing his Unreal Unearth tour back to North America starting on April 20th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park and comes to a close on September 28th in Franklin, TN at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. This tour includes four sold-out nights at New York’s Forest Hills and three nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. The Unreal Unearth tour also makes stops and locations such as Dallas, TX, Boston, MA, and Chicago, IL.

This tracklist for Unheard goes as follows and can be heard HERE:

Too Sweet Wildflower and Barley (feat. Allison Russell) Empire Now Fare Well

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna