Hozier Shares New Single “Unknown/Nth” From Upcoming Album ‘Unreal Unearth’

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna
Press Release from MBCPR, Hozier has teased their upcoming Album Unreal Unearth, over the last year which September, they came to share a teasing song from that album with the fans that were demanding. When it came to the song, they teased it came to feature an icy soundscape and dreamy blue guitar. A track that came to explore heartbreak which is what some people that have been in a relationship have come to experience. Of being with someone that once was trusted, but due to things in the relationship, things came to an end. The track they shared is called “ Unkown/Nth”, the reason they called it this, Hoizer says: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth.’ The song reflects on having your heart broken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again. It also recalls the ‘Ninth’ or the 9th circle of treachery. The song throws away the old premise of angelhood. None of us are angels. We are all going to break someone else’s heart or hurt another person. Musically, there was a minimalist approach. In that cold empty place, something else happened.”
“Unknown/Nth” by Hozier is a touching song about heartbreak, a song that can give the point from the one that was hurt, came to be hurt by a loved one, and with its message as heard and seen in the lyrics of wanting for that person to stay unknown. This would be due to the damage such as emotional due to what the person came to do. As for the sound of the song, when it comes to the vocal of Hozier makes the song even more impactful, one can listen to the pain one receives at the end of the relationship and the love that once was there. It really is a beautiful song that shows the passion of artists such as Hozier.