Hozier Shares New Single “Unknown/Nth” From Upcoming Album ‘Unreal Unearth’

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Press Release from MBCPR, Hozier has teased their upcoming Album Unreal Unearth, over the last year which September, they came to share a teasing song from that album with the fans that were demanding. When it came to the song, they teased it came to feature an icy soundscape and dreamy blue guitar. A track that came to explore heartbreak which is what some people that have been in a relationship have come to experience. Of being with someone that once was trusted, but due to things in the relationship, things came to an end. The track they shared is called “ Unkown/Nth”, the reason they called it this, Hoizer says: “The title comes from the expression of an unknown but large number, i.e. ‘Nth.’ The song reflects on having your heart broken by someone you trusted. You think you learned, and it happens again. It also recalls the ‘Ninth’ or the 9th circle of treachery. The song throws away the old premise of angelhood. None of us are angels. We are all going to break someone else’s heart or hurt another person. Musically, there was a minimalist approach. In that cold empty place, something else happened.”