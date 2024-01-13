ABORTED – Announce New Album of Horrors + release new single ‘Death Cult’

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 13th, 2024 - 1:27 PM

Death metal rock band ABORTED has not only announced a new album of Horrors but has released a new single titled “Death Cult.”

ABORTED is a Belgian death metal band that was formed in 1995. The band’s music is characterized by fast-paced tempos, heavy guitar riffs, and growled vocals. Over the years, ABORTED has released several albums and has gained a loyal following in the metal community. They have released ten full-length studio albums, four EPs, and several singles and split releases. The band’s most recent album, “TerrorVision,” was released in 2018 and has received critical acclaim for its brutal sound and technical proficiency. They are widely known for their larger-than-life performances and have toured extensively throughout Europe and North America. Their recent single is sure to get their fans up on their feet and rocking out. This new single is a great addition to the band’s extensive discography.

According to a press release, the song’s visuals pay homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. “‘My family’s always been in meat’ – since its release in 1974, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been slashing itself into the hearts of a loyal fanbase. Today, death metal miscreants ABORTED pay their very own tribute to this classic by releasing their new single ‘Death Cult’ – a track of intense brutality, characterized by lightning-fast guitar riffs, intricate, pummeling drum patterns and monstrous vocals. Joined by DESPISED ICON’s Alex Erian, the band offers their fans a breathtaking ride through the abyss “