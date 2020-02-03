Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary February 3rd, 2020 - 8:07 PM

English rock band, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats are returning to North America to headline their America 2020 tour, alongside their label mates, Twin Temple. The tour will be a short, yet memorable time, stretching throughout May and Jun.

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats originate from Cambridge, UK, and formed in 2009. Since their formation, the band has dropped five studio albums, with their latest album, Wasteland, released in 2018. The band recently concluded their Fall 2019 tour across the United States and Canada with King Diamond.

The band is currently signed to Rise Above Record, a UK-based label owned by the frontman of Cathedral, Lee Dorian. Uncle Acid & the Deadbeat’s supporting act for their tour, Twin Temple, were recently signed by the label in 2018 and released their debut album, Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…Satanic Doo-Wop.)

Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats recently performed at Psycho Vegas last year from August 16-19, as the headlining act. The concert was held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, and featured big acts, High on Fire and Glassjaw. The festival set up four stages for the bands, and late night VIP parties after the concert.

The bands will be kicking off their tour on May 15, in Asbury Park, NJ at the House of Independents. The tour will conclude on Jun. 12, in Manchester, TN, at The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

America 2020 Tour:

5/14: Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

5/15: Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

5/16: Hartford, CT – The Webster Theater

5/18: Boston, MA – Royale

5/19: Rochester, NY – Anthology

5/20: Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls

5/22: Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/23: Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

5/24: St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

5/26: Lawrence, KS – The Granada

5/27: Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

5/29: East Park, CO – The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

5/30: East Park, CO – The Stanley Hotel Pavilion

06/01: Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

06/02: San Jose, CA – The Ritz*

06/03: Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades*

06/05: San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

06/06: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

06/07: Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theater

06/012: Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat