Nothing Plays “Beat Around The Bush” Live For First Time In Nine Years

Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 4:11 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, rock band Nothing has been around for a little more than a decade now and they have put together a very serious catalog, which includes the full length Full Of Hell album When No Birds Sang, that came out a few months ago. Right now, Nothing are focused on celebrating their 2014 debut album Guilty Of Everything, which just turned 10 last week. This past weekend, the band headlined their own festival in their Philly hometown where they played Guilty Of Everything in full.

Nothing opened last night’s show with “Downward Years To Come” and closed it with “The Rites Of Love And Death,” both tracks are from the 2012 EP Downward Years To Come. In between, Nothing played Guilty Of Everything in full before saturday, where the band had not played some of those “Dig,” “Endlessly” and the title track in years. “Beat Around The Bush” got its first performance since 2015 and on “Bent Nail,” former members Nick Bassett and Kyle Kimball came out to join the band.

Nothing announced their Slide Away fest last year where it includes this past weekend’s Philly show, as well as another one in Los Angeles later this month. On Saturday, Nothing shared the bill with Swirlies, Loveliescrushing, Astrobrite, Mint Field, Knifeplay and Glixen. The music festival happens on March 30 the Belasco where the bill also includes Tanukichan, Film School, Astrobrite, Peel Dream Magazine and Mo Dotti.

