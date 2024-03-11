Marty Friedman Announces New Album Drama For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Illumination”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 11th, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Today, Marty Friedman announces his latest solo album, Drama, where the artist only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release Scenes, elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant, and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies. Recorded in Italy, where Friedman had access to a treasure trove of vintage guitars along with his modern signature models, Drama is a pure delight for anyone who appreciates music that stirs emotions.

Tracks like “Illumination” and “Mirage” transport listeners to captivating realms, evoking sudden tears and chills. The entire album spotlights the artist’s mesmerizing melodies, game-changing arrangements, heart-tugging motifs even more than any of Friedman‘s previous work.

Drama Track List