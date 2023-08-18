Baroness Shares Compelling New Single “Shine”

Home News Parker Beatty August 18th, 2023 - 6:34 PM

Photo Credit – Owen Ela

In the final preview for their upcoming album STONE, Baroness has shared their latest single ‘Shine,’ revving up the hype train for their first project in four years even harder.

Over the course of a soaring six and a half minutes, Baroness remind fans why they’re still one of the most interesting voices in the heavy metal scene, contrasting crushing guitar riffs and howling vocals to create an addicting blend of sludge and melody that could hook any listener, metalhead or not. If you need something with the sonic energy to punch through whatever’s holding you back, this is the track—just wait for the introductory minute of delicate guitar and it’s go time.

Alongside this release, Baroness has also added a number of opening acts to their Sweet Oblivion Tour, which is to start in October of 2023. Hoaxed, Destiny Bond, Spotlights and Zorn will all be joining Baroness on tour for the rest of the year, with previously announced bands such as Jesus Piece, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, KEN Mode, Wayfarer, Chat Pile, Vile Creature, Soul Glo, Sheer Mag, Escuela Grind, Midwife, Imperial Triumphant, Uniform, Agriculture and Cloud also performing at select dates.

While devotees have been spending their summer anticipating the September 15 release date of Baroness’ upcoming sixth album STONE, they’ve been treated to two different yet equally powerful singles, ‘Last World’ and ‘Beneath The Rose,’ both of which have been met with wide acclaim from both critics and fans alike. The latter of the two was accompanied by a colorful music video directed by the band themselves, highlighting the eclectic visual style associated with their music (seen also through the album cover created by Baroness’ frontman John Baizley).

Listen to ‘Shine’ by Baroness below.