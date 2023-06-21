Baroness Announces New Album STONE for Sept 2023 Release and Share New Song “Last Word”

Home News Roy Lott June 21st, 2023 - 6:28 PM

Baroness return with their highly-anticipated sixth album, STONE, on September 15 via Abraxan Hymns.

“An important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves,” John Baizley explains. “It’s really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you’ll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. STONE is a lot more alive, more direct.”

“The recording process was completely self-contained,” adds Sebastian Thomsen. “Having just the four of us in a rented house in the mountains for a month resulted in not only a cohesive and authentic sound, but also an intense collective mentality.”

“I think we were able to strip everything away on this record,” Gina Gleason shares. “We were unified in that. So, we just jumped in and did our best. That felt really good. It was a really cool, empowering, creative experience.”

Along with the album announcement, The band released the album’s first single “Last Word” and its accompanying Nick Jost-directed video. “I had been developing this process for video and animation, and this being our first self-produced album, we thought ‘why not extend that ethos to the video, too?’” explains the Baroness bass player. “It was really nerve-racking to direct and create my first music video, but having a lifetime of nightmares and a love for strange animation turned out to be very useful.” Check it out below.

Fans can preorder the album on the band’s website.