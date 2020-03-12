Desert Daze Celebrates Original Festival with Desert Daze: RE+UNION and Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Shannon & The Clams, The Budos Band and A Place to Bury Strangers

Home News Drew Feinerman March 12th, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Desert Daze has announced its RE+UNION festival celebrating the original Desert Daze that occurred in 2012. The festival this year will take place on April 11th and 17th at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California, and will feature Shannon & The Clams, The Budos Band and A Place to Bury Strangers, among other artists and bands.

Oakland based garage punk band Shannon & The Clams has made a name for themselves through their incorporation of many different styles and genres of music. Their most recent album, Onion, received good critical reviews, and further propelled the band in the garage punk scene. Last year, the band performed at Burger Boogaloo in Oakland, California, and toured with The Black Keys.

Formed in Staten Island in 2005, The Budos Band combines elements of jazz, soul, and funk with afro-inspired rhythms and melodies to produce a truly unique sound. The band’s most recent work, The Budos Band V, was released last year, and further demonstrated the band’s ability to create a cohesive sound blending elements of a variety of different genres.

Another New York City based group, A Place to Bury Strangers comes out of Brooklyn, and their noise-rock sound has propelled them to success for seventeen years. Their most recent work, Pinned, was released in 2018, and further pushed the limits of the band’s singular sound through heavy rock and powerfully delivered vocals. Last year, the band performed at Moogfest at Durham, North Carolina, and Substance LA.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara