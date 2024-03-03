Sigur Rós Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia March 3rd, 2024 - 11:17 AM

As reported previously in the BrooklynVegan, Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós announced their Fall 2024 U.S. tour where they will partner with the 41-piece Wordless Music Orchestra. The eight-date tour will kickoff September 19 in Detroit, Michigan and will cross though to Chicago, Philadelphia, DC and close shop in Austin, Texas on October.

This tour will be a continuation of last summer’s tour with the Wordless Musich Orchestra in promotion of their recent album Átta. Their first album in 10 years following their 2013 album Kveikur. This is also the first album since 2012’s Valtari to long-time keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson, who rejoined the band in 2022.

In a press release of the tour, band has stated “This will be the first-time we have played with an orchestra in these particular cities and for these new dates, we will once again enlist the Wordless orchestra, the exception being Detroit, where we will be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Robert Ames will be conducting all shows.”

Tickets for all U.S. shows go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 AM local time.

Sigur Rós – Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

09/19 Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/21 Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

09/23 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

09/25 Washington DC – Anthem

09/28 Durham, NC – DPAC

09/30 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

10/04 Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall