Sigur Rós Announces First New Album ÁTTA in a Decade Releasing Friday

James Reed June 15th, 2023 - 4:02 PM

Sigur Rós confirmed that they will release their first new studio album in ten years. Titled ÁTTA, the ten-track album is their most emotional direct record to date, and is available digitally Friday June 16th with physical formats to follow on September 1st.

One song from the album, “Blóðberg,” was released on Monday and is available to stream and download now. Stream “Blóðberg” HERE

Multi-instrumentalist Kjartan Sveinsson is back in the fold – having left the band in 2012 – to join front man Jónsi and bassist Georg Holm. They found themselves “just wanting to have minimal drums and for the music to be really sparse, floaty and beautiful,” explains Jónsi. “We’re getting older and more cynical so I just wanted to move us so that we felt something!”

Sveinsson agrees: “We wanted to allow ourselves to be a bit dramatic and go far with these arrangements. The world needs that right now. It’s hard to describe, but for me everything is always open to interpretation. People can think and feel how they want.”

For Jónsi too, both Sigur Rós and ÁTTA exist in the moment – reflecting on the times when we might need them most. “When we do this, we always talk about each album as if it might be the last,” he adds. “We’re always thinking about climate change, doom-scrolling and going to hell. The world felt a bit bleak making this album, but maybe there is hope. When there is darkness, there is light.”

Sigur Rós will celebrate ÁTTA with few special dates, performing a 41-piece orchestra for the first time across Europe and North America; all shows being sold out in record time. The tour starts off at Meltdown Festival in the UK on the day of the album release. There, they will perform with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who will accompany them on their following European tour dates. In North America, they will be accompanied by the Wordless Music Orchestra. All orchestral dates will be conducted by Rob Ames.

