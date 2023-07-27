Sigur Rós Shares ATTA Film Experiment An Album-Length Video Series with New Video “8”

Home News James Reed July 27th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Today Sigur Rós announce the ÁTTA film experiment: ten music videos – one for each track of their acclaimed new album – all created by different directors without rules or boundaries.

The band have invited ten filmmakers to explore their own visual interpretation of a track on ÁTTA. Refreshing and diverse in outcome, this experiment in creative freedom led to ten entirely different videos, and in turn, will platform a range of creators from a range of backgrounds.

Today sees the release of “8,” with a visual directed by Icelandic artist Rúrí, renowned for her political and environmental feminist activism, and whose 1983 performance and installation “Rainbow I” serves as the cover art for ÁTTA.

Rúrí’s film is an exploration of water in its various states of flow and flux, abstracted and colour washed with blue tones. Rúrí states: “Among the many gems of the album ÁTTA, it was the song “8” that captivated me. It immediately connected not only to the present, but also to infinity. Catharsis – soft, melancholic, powerful and uplifting.”

“8” follows Katya Gimro and Alexey Krupnik’s video for “Andrá” and the video for “Blóðberg” – a birds eye view of a barren land in reflection of socio-political and environmental anxieties directed by Johan Renck, the highly acclaimed Swedish director whose past directorial credits include HBO’s Chernobyl and videos for Madonna and New Order, amongst others.

“8” begins with the title followed by a shot of water, presumably the ocean. The water barely moves at first; it barely ripples as the instrumental and lyrics suddenly kick in. The water is seen bubbling and splashing after the first minute and a half with indescribable lyrics being sung. Waterfalls and rainbows are seen after the first four minutes of the video; truly a sight to behold. Everything goes silent after five minutes, and the water is barely moving. Cut to clouds after seven minutes (this makes sense since clouds are also made of water). End of the video.