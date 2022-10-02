Pelican Announces City Of Echoes Deluxe Reissue For January 2023 Release

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 2nd, 2022 - 7:23 PM

On January 23, 2023, post-rock and post-metal band Pelican is issuing a vinyl release of their 2007 album City of Echoes, complete with a tracklist that signified a paradigm shift in the band’s dynamic, representing a shift in their branding as Pelican expanded their repertoire to include “non-stop melodic hooks and lurching rhythms that reflected the energy of live performance” after the close of Pelican’s compact tour schedule following the release of their album The Fire. Through the release of City of Echoes, Pelican defied expectations and redefined the post-rock genre by refusing to join the ranks of previous artists who never build upon their past art, and strive to continually improve.

In addition to all the songs found on the original release of City of Echoes, the Deluxe 2xLP reissue, remastered and recut by Josh Bonati, advertises a full LP’s-worth of bonus material, including original album demos, alternative takes, and pieces originally only available on the rare Pink Mammoth EP. This rerelease, adorned by a stunning jacket with printed inner sleeves, is available for purchase in different colors: black, translucent blue, and lavender, pictured below.

Pelican – City of Echoes 2xLP reissue tracklist

A1. Bliss in Concrete

A2. City of Echoes

A3. Spaceship Broken – Parts Needed

A4. Winds With Hands

B1. Dead Between the Walls

B2. Lost in the Headlights

B3. Far From Fields

B4. A Delicate Sense of Balance

Bonus LP:

C1. Pink Mammoth

C2. City of Echoes (Bear Creek demo)

C3. Bliss in Concrete (October 2006 demo)

D1. Lost in the Headlights (October 2006 demo)

D2. Winds With Limbs

D3. End of Seasons (Prefuse73 remix)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat