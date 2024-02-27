Knocked Loose Announce New Album You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To For May 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Blinding Faith”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Knocked Loose has announced their upcoming album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, will be released on May 10 through Pure Noise Records. Across 10 tracks and 27 gripping minutes, the album leans into Knocked Loose’s most extreme impulses with heart stopping fury, chaotic turbulence and seismic breakdowns. You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To also plunges listeners into a cauldron of mental and spiritual anguish.

In light of album announcement, Knocked Loose have shared their latest single, “Blinding Faith.” As a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation shakes the background with heart jolting sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful vocal tones.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To Tracklist

Thirst Piece By Piece Suffocate (ft. Poppy) Don’t Reach For Me Moss Covers All Take Me Home Slaughterhouse 2 (ft. Chris Motionless) The Calm That Keeps You Awake Blinding Faith Sit & Mourn

