Halloween Meltdown Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Shannon & The Clams, Amyl & The Sniffers And More

Federico Cardenas July 13th, 2022 - 11:46 PM

The Halloween Meltdown music festival is a Halloween themed sister-act to the other noted music festival Mosswood Meltdown, formerly known as Burger Boogaloo. After the conclusion of the 2022 installment of Mosswood Meltdown in early July, Halloween Meltdown has announced its lineup for its October 2022 installment. Halloween Meltdown 2022 is set to take place on October 8 and October 9.

Day one of the festival will be headlined by the Australian pub rock band Amyl & The Sniffers, who will be joined by The Spits, Lydia Lunch, Demolition Doll Rods, Kid Congo Powers and Body Double. The second day of the festival will be headlined by the indie punk act Shannon & The Clams, performing alongside such acts as Fuzz, Sheer Mag, Josie Cotton and Niis. To see the full lineup for each date, see the tour flyer below.

Along with the musical acts, the spooky-themed Halloween Meltdown will feature a costume contest, with the winner of the contest receiving a $500 prize. Also featured will be a haunted house designed by the musician and horror artist Rob Fletcher. The festival will be hosted by the revered filmmaker John Waters. Tickets for the event have been made available for purchase here.

Amyl & The Sniffers recently joined King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on their Summer 2022 tour. Shannon & The Clams have recently released a music video for their track “All My Cryin.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara