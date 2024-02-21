Khruangbin Shares Dynamic New Single “May Ninth”

Home News Roy Lott February 21st, 2024 - 6:42 PM

Khruangbin have shared their latest feel-good groovy new tune “May Ninth.” The song follows their previously released single “A Love International” and will be featured on their upcoming album A La Sala, which is set for an April 5 release. Check out the new song below.

The group also announced a handful of new tour dates for their upcoming tour in support of the album. The new dates include stops in San Diego, Columbus and Asheville, NC. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23 at 10am local time.

A La Sala is the groups first album in four years, following 2020’s Mordechai and their fourth overall. Since forming, the have collaborated and toured with Leon Bridges and Trey Anastasio. In 2022, the band released a their cover album Ali, a collaboration with Malian singer Vieux Farka Touré, featuring eight tracks of covers of songs by Vieux’s father, Ali Farka Touré.

The Texas based trio features Laura Lee Ochoa on bass, Mark Speer on guitar, and DJ Johnson on drums. Their sound expands on the psychedelic pop genre, infusing soul, R&B, rock and funk.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt