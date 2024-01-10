MGMT Share New Single & Video “Nothing to Declare”

Home News Ryan Freund January 10th, 2024 - 4:47 PM

Rock Band MGMT has just released their new single off of their upcoming album Loss Of Life which is out on February 23rd. The song titled “Nothing To Declare” is being described as “quietly contemplative and cinematic” (via press release). A music video directed by Joey Frank and starring Inga Petry (a student at the University of Pittsburgh) was released with the song.

In the music video, Petry is shown as someone who is born with upper limb aplasia and is followed by cameras as she travels through the city of Paris. The video ends with the student arriving at the iconic sculpture of Venus de Milo at the Louvre. Joey Frank discovered Petry through TikTok where she posts about her life despite the differences and difficulties that she faces.

When director Joey Frank was asked about the video he stated “When I first saw Inga on TikTok, I imagined her as the star of a foreign film. A certain brand of 1990’s European independent cinema”. He went on to say that in real life, Inga puts herself online in a very candid way so the music video plays on the “aesthetics of independent cinema to allow the audience a different sort of emotional fictive space with Inga as ingenue”.

The band’s upcoming album Loss Of Life is the follow-up to their 2018 record Little Dark Age. The upcoming 10-track project will be produced by VanWyngarden, Goldwasser, and Patrick Wimberly known for his work with Solange, Lil Yachty, and Joji. The band’s longtime collaborator Dave Fridmann also has a credit on the album as he did the majority of the mixing. Watch the band’s new video below!