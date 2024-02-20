Marnie Stern Shares Dynamic New Single “Sixteen”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 20th, 2024 - 1:25 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, this past year Marnie Stern released her new album in 10 years, The Comeback Kid, and the artist is about to head out on tour in support of the album. At Stern‘s upcoming shows, she will be selling a flexi disc featuring a new song called “Sixteen,” which was recorded at the same time as the album. The track is out digitally today and the artist has described described the tune as “a slow, heavy rock song equally inspired by Royal Trux and AC/DC.”

As a whole, “Sixteen” is fantastic because of how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with mind dazzling rock while Stern serenades the ears with her beautiful voice. The song will sound just as good live when the artist shares her musical talents in front of a live audience.

