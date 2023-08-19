Marnie Stern Performs For The First Time in 9 Years in New York

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 19th, 2023 - 12:15 PM

2 days ago, on the night of August 17, 2023, Marnie Stern performed for the first time in 9 years in her very own show. The last performance from Stern was Halloween of 2014, nearly a decade ago at this point. Some might fear that after this long without performing Stern may be rusty, but the indie guitarist shredded as she always has.

Stereogum states, “Stern announced plans for this show last month on Instagram, putting out a call to find a guitarist and drummer who could back her up. It all went down last night. Stern opened for the theatrical New York skronk-rock heroes Les Savy Fav, another band that doesn’t play live too often. Some of the members of Les Savy Fav are Stern’s bandmates in the 8G Band.”

This gig took place at The Knitting Factory New York at Bakers Falls. This venue just opened its doors recently in place of the Pyramid Club. Stereogum states, “The gig happened at the Knitting Factory New York at Baker Falls, a new venue that just opened in the former Pyramid Club space. (There have been a bunch of Knitting Factories in New York; I spent the summer of 2000 working the door at the one in Tribeca. But this is a new Knitting Factory.)”