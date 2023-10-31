Marnie Stern Shares Dynamic New Song & Video “Til It’s Over”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2023 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Marnie Stern has shared the song “Til It’s Over,” which is about Trying to move forward after feeling betrayed and keeping your eye on the prize and not wallowing in self-pity. The song appears on The Comeback Kid, which is the long awaited new album out on November 3 by Joyful Noise Recordings.

As a whole, “Til It’s Over” is a fantastic composition by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with face smacking hard rock sound while Stern’s vocals serenades the ears with lovely melody.

Also “Til It’s Over” comes with a video directed by Ryan Hover and Allison Durstwho share their thoughts about the music video.

“We wanted to continue the Marnie tradition of whimsical hand-drawn artwork by Bella Foster, but with an added drive synced to the song’s unrelenting 8th notes and punctuated by those prolonged blasts of intense snare rolls. Ryan has been experimenting with an animation style where shapes emerge from an ebb and flow between the negative and positive space, and this seemed to work great for the letters and words of the lyrics.

The statement adds: “Allison provided illustrations for the storm imagery – clouds, rain, lightning – and her hand-drawn frames evoke the song’s theme of looking back into memory and forward into the future as if trying to catch a permanent glimpse of an elusive, shape-shifting specter.”