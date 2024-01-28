Alex Babinski Issues Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations That Lead To PVRIS Firing

Home News Skyy Rincon January 28th, 2024 - 9:07 PM

According to NME, former PVRIS guitarist Alex Babinski has returned to issue a statement on the sexual assault allegations that lead to his firing from the band days before the release of their album Use Me. Babinski has shared a screenshot of a retraction statement printed on behalf of Kea Romani who had made the original accusations in several tweets back in 2020.

Babinski’s statement reads, “I have since spent the last 3.5 years in a lawsuit against Kea to clear my name and prove my innocence. During that time, I have been forced to publicly defend myself on many occasions. I have lost my career, had my name slandered beyond repair, lost many friends and suffered damage to my mental health that I will never recover from.”

In a tweet posted on January 25, Babinski shared an update stating that the lawsuit he had filed against Romani “has been resolved to show the truth.” In the accompanying letter, Romani claims to have never had physical contact with Babinski or participated in “underage drinking” or “underage sex” with him.

PVRIS, which now consists of frontwoman Lynn Gunn and bassist and keyboardist Brian McDonald, is set to embark on a North American tour this summer. The trek is kicking off with a show in Santa Ana, California at the Observatory OC on June 1 and coming to an end with a concert on July 12 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

I wanted to give you all an update on what’s been going with me these last couple years pic.twitter.com/fPhUhqnIPI — Alex Babinski (@AlexPVRIS) January 25, 2024