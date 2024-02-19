Brian Eno Shares Previously Unreleased Track “Lighthouse #429”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 19th, 2024 - 12:40 PM

Brian Eno has announced the upcoming release of the official soundtrack for the revolutionary documentary film, Eno, which showcases the life and creative journey of the visionary Brian Eno. In light of the album announcement, Eno has shared the previously unreleased track “Lighthouse #429.” As a whole, this song is lovely because of how the instrumentation sizzles the air with a mix of jazz, funk and soft rock.

Featuring 17 career spanning tracks, including three previously unreleased recordings, the soundtrack is a companion to the generative documentary that evolves with each screening. the film delves into Eno’s music, art, and ideas, offering an intimate perspective on Eno‘s influential career.

While talking about the soundtrack, the artist said: “Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working. I don’t wait to be inspired: I start working and (if I’m lucky) I become ‘inspired. And if I’m not lucky I keep at it until my luck changes. I’m obstinate and confident that I will get somewhere in the end if I keep at it.”