Brian Eno Announces First-Ever Solo Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Zach Monteiro June 5th, 2023 - 4:00 PM

British musician and producer Brain Eno has just announced that he will be going on a solo tour for the first time ever.

According to a post on Eno’s official Instagram account, the musician will be performing a series of concerts for his tour titled “Ships” named after his 2016 album The Ship. During his concerts, he will be performing songs from his 2016 album as well as his more recent compositions.

The post announces Eno’s tour as well as his upcoming award when it reads “This performance marks Brian Eno’s first live tour in a five decade solo career and also his first appearance with orchestra. These performances coincide with his attendance at the 2023 Biennale Musica where he will be honored with the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award.”

Although Eno has a long and storied history within the music industry, it comes as a shock to many that he is only going on his first solo tour at the age of 75. Pitchfork mentions some of Eno’s previous tours, such as his time with Roxy Music during the 1970’s, before going on to talk about his seemingly sporadic appearances in one-off solo shows across various music festivals throughout the decades.

Eno himself also talked about his upcoming tour in a recent press release when he said “I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music; from the heart rather than just from the score… When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that… and then noticed that they were named after a sea. That sealed it!”

Brian Eno’s tour begins on October 21st in Venice, Italy at the Fenice Opera House. The full tour list can be found below:

10-21 Venice, Italy – Venice Biennale Musica, Teatro la Fenice (3:00 and 8:00 p.m.)

10-24 Berlin, Germany – Philharmonie Berlin

10-26 Paris, France – La Seine Musicale

10-28 Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

10-30 London, England – Royal Festival Hall, Southbank (6:30 and 9:00 p.m.)

Check out our previous articles on Brian Eno below: