Brian Eno and Fred Again.. Announce New Album Secret Life for May 2023 Release

Dita Dimone May 3rd, 2023 - 3:04 AM

Brian Eno and Fred Again.. unveil a new release titled Secret Life, due out on May 5th, under the Four Tet’s Label. The two iconic artists, renowned in the music industry, will be bringing their distinctive blends of genres into one project.

Pitchfork was the first to break the news about the announcement. Listeners are in for a musical treat with the album’s repertoire, ranging from experimental and innovative sounds to more classic ones that showcase their dynamic range. The joint effort marks an exciting milestone in the music industry for both artists.

Their latest offering is a testament to their skills, blending a range of musical genres and influences to create a unique and captivating sound. Fans of their work can look forward to a rich and textured listening experience, featuring innovative beats and mesmerizing melodies.

With this release, Brian Eno and Fred Again.. continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in music. Last year both artists released albums, ForeverAndEverNoMore, and Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022) respectively.

The album Secret Life by Fred again and Brian Eno is coming out on my label Text Records on Friday — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023

this is the artwork pic.twitter.com/QykbwxfHzV — Four Tet (@FourTet) May 2, 2023