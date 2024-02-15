Record Store Day Announces 2024 Releases Including Seven Previously Unheard 1977 Talking Heads Live Recordings

Home News Cait Stoddard February 15th, 2024 - 3:29 PM

Today, Record Store Day announced they will be releasing seven previously unheard 19977 Talking Heads live recordings. Following the band’s massive year, Rhino will release their seminal live performance recorded for WCOZ-FM in 1977 on Record Store Day 2024. While parts of the show appeared on the band’s 1983 live album, The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads, and its subsequent 2004 reissue, this marks the first time ever that the entire 14 song concert will be available.

The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads is available as a two LP collection. Cut at 45rpm and featuring fourteen tracks recorded at Northern Studios on November 17, 1977, this blistering performances includes “Psycho Killer”, “Pulled Up”, “Uh-Oh, Love Comes to Town”, “A Clean Break (Let’s Work)” and more.

The Name of This Band Is Talking Heads Tracklist

A1. LOVE GOES TO A BUILDING ON FIRE (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO,

MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77)*

A2. UH-OH, LOVES COMES TO TOWN (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO,

MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77)*

A3. DON’T WORRY ABOUT THE GOVERNMENT (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO,

MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77)*

A4. TAKE ME TO THE RIVER (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD,

MA, 11/17/77)*

B1. THE BOOK I READ (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)

B2. NEW FEELING (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)

B3. A CLEAN BREAK (LET’S WORK) [LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO,

MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77]

C1. THE BIG COUNTRY (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)*

C2. THE GOOD THING (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)*

C3. STAY HUNGRY (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)*

D1. THANK YOU FOR SENDING ME AN ANGEL (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN

STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77)*

D2. WHO IS IT? (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)

D3. PSYCHO KILLER (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA,

11/17/77)

D4. PULLED UP (LIVE AT WCOZ NORTHERN STUDIO, MAYNARD, MA, 11/17/77)