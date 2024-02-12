Chromeo Announce Summer & Fall 2024 International Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Chromeo have announced that they will embark on a sprawling North American co-headline tour with The Midnight this fall, along with an international headline run this spring. The Chrome Nights Tour will be kicking off in September, where the band will bring bring their electric live show to New York’s Terminal 5, Los Angeles’s Greek Theatre, Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom and more.

Before fall, Chromeo will set out on an international headline run in the spring, including dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Scandinavia and Mexico City. Pre sale for all North American dates begins on Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all UK/EU dates go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time by visiting chromeo.net.

Chrome Nights Tour Dates

5/28—Copenhagen, DK—Vega

5/29—Oslo, NO—Vulkan Arena

5/30—Stockholm, SE—Debaser Strand

6/1—Brussels, BE—La Madeline

6/2—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg

6/4—Cologne, DE—Kantine

6/5—Berlin, DE—Metropol

6/7—Paris, FR—Le Trianon

6/9—Leeds, UK—Project House

6/10—Glasgow, UK—SWG3 TV Studio

6/11—Manchester, UK—New Century

6/13—Bristol, UK—SWX

6/14—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town

6/21—Mexico City—MX Pepsi Center WTC

